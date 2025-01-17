Shame on Yorkshire Water as Hornsea charity swim is cancelled due to sewage discharge - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Peter Auty, Great Hatfield.

This new year’s day charity swim in Hornsea had to be cancelled due to Yorkshire Water discharging raw sewage into the North Sea during the early hours of new years day and just as the tide was coming in.

If it hadn't been for the Fire Brigade coming to the rescue and spraying the swimmers with cold water they wouldn't have been able to collect the pledges.

When are the environment agency and Ofwat going to get to grips with this disgusting practice of pollution. Where are the so-called environmentalists who only talk about CO2 and berate anyone with a different outlook?

The pollution of our rivers, streams and seas is not all down to farm run off, as some environmentalists like to inform the rest of us, the water companies are far greater polluters and it is one of the major disasters to the environment in our great country.

The massive under investment from their huge profits is a fundamental irresponsibility and its time this disgusting practice was stamped out once and for all.

All investors should have a dividend pay out, but only when the business is operating in a successful and environmental manner.

Borrowing money to pay dividends, as apparently Yorkshire Water and other utilities have been doing, is not the workings of a well run business, hence debt at Yorkshire Water, and they still pay huge bonuses to staff on top of enlarged salaries, rewarding failure on a huge scale.

Some or all profits should be invested in new sewage treatment facilities, after all is said and done. Since privatisation millions of new houses have been built yet the infrastructure remains in Victorian times, also no new reservoirs.

Maybe it's time the government started to have more backbone and put pressure on these utilities to make sure that their services are fit for purpose.