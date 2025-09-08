Sheffield Central Library’s layout needs a rethink but it must remain the people’s library - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Matthew Smith, Hillsborough, Sheffield.

Sheffield Central Library is in need not only of some renovation but some major remodelling of the interior layout.

Thanks to the bizarre way the building was laid out years ago, teenagers wanting to access the young adults section have to navigate an unsupervised part of the ground floor sandwiched very inconveniently between two parts of the adult library.

Meanwhile young children and their families wanting to access the children's library after entering through the main lobby have to negotiate the adult central library IT suite, with the actual children's library hidden away in the basement down a staircase in a manner which would not have looked out of place in the introduction to the Funnybones children's books given the current state of it - plaster hanging off the walls, lights switched off on occasion ("in a dark dark cellar, in a dark, dark house etc").

Sheffield Central Library pictured in 2023. PIC: James Hardisty

The frequent men (and it is inevitably almost always men) who regularly use the entrance doors leading from the children's library staircase out of the building as a smokers corner cannot help but add to putting off families and children who may wish to use the children's library.

Surely time to put the IT suite in the adult library and put the young adults section next to the staircase to the children's library.

Elsewhere, adult Sheffield library users who have been put off using the building in droves through the last decade as the actual things in it which made it worth visiting - the music library, reference library with its excellent choice of paper magazines and journals and so on - have disappeared, have also been put off visiting even more by the deteriorating fabric of the building over the past few years.

Library users may be interested to note the references in the latest consultation on the future of the building to making spaces available in it for private hire and to purchase food and drink.

The only thing missing from the current proposals aside from reinstating an actual proper central library service with adequate staffing and resources would seem to be a wine bar and hot tub.

Or how about a neon sign powered by a diesel generator on the library roof reminding people to pay the Clean Air Zone fees?

Ridiculous, yes, but only as ridiculous as using a fine civic building designed and intended as a free resource for all Sheffielders as a repository for buying food and drink, or to be hired out for private events.

Sheffield Central Library has always been a building where people can access free literature, arts, education and reading materials.

In modern times it also serves as an important purpose for free IT access and wifi access.