Should we be giving control of our councils to an inexperienced Reform party? - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Jeremy Hall, Crockernwell, Exeter.

So we're ‘off to sea in a beautiful turquoise boat; they took some honey and plenty of money wrapped up in a £5 note’ as the well known nursery rhyme says. The promise of honey, and, as the highest paid MP Nigel Farage has ‘plenty of money’.

He's once again in the place he loves most - every screen, all the time. His buddy Aaron Banks failed in the election for Mayor of the West of England. Had he won, two of the ‘Bad Boys of Brexit’ would have been reunited. How have we forgotten that ‘Bad Boys’ label they gave themselves?

Should we give the care of our elderly relatives or significant influence over the education of our kids to the newly elected and vastly inexperienced Councillor-followers of the ‘Bad Boys of Reform’? Some risk.

Reform UK leader Nigel Farage after the party made gains against both Labour and the Conservatives across England in local polls. PIC: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire

Former Reform MP Rupert Lowe, a close colleague of ‘Our great leader Nigel’ (the title used recently) lasted seven months. He argued and was dismissed. Let's hope that the continuous chaos of colleagues being chucked out of ‘the turquoise boat’ doesn't become a feature.

That's ‘leadership’ Trump-style but not yet adopted here even though Mr F recently repeated that "Trump is inspirational". Were the essential responsibilities of local government mentioned in the recent Reform electoral flyers? No, three things repeated endlessly: ‘Britain is broken, Reform will recreate the Britain that we knew when we were young and migrants should be policed into living in tents’.

Do we really want Britain as it was? The Blitz as the most significant period of the 20th Century? Warm beer? Shouldn't we look more closely at the "Great Leader" as it seems to be a one man band. He stood to be an MP eight times and failed before success in Clacton.

Damaged goods are now the flavour of the month. His achievement so far? That's Brexit which is now considered as more a success than a failure by only 13 per cent of the population while 57 per cent feel that we should rejoin the EU. Why is the minority tail wagging the majority dog?

They say it's the ‘will of the British People’ that we stay out. But the Referendum was nine years ago and the majority of economists report what we feel, that Brexit has cost British families £2,000 p.a.

Many people blame Labour for this. But Starmer has only been PM for 10 months. How many big businesses or farms can be turned around in 10 months? If only the press would lay off but bad news sells papers. It's said to be the ‘worst Government ever’; evidence - the potholes. Were there none there before the last election?