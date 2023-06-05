Should we really be longing for a return to EU membership? - Yorkshire Post Letters

Earlier this year I had the pleasure of spending almost two months in New Zealand where I was surprised to find they had high inflation,very high food prices and severe labour shortages particularly in hospitality.

Sound familiar? The difference however between New Zealand and here is that they have no Auckland for Europe blaming every challenge on Brexit.

Upon renewing my YP subscription I knew that the one downside would be the weekly Bradford, Leeds, Sowerby Bridge or Wetwang for Europe tirade.

An EU Flag flown by an anti-Brexit protester is seen with a Union Flag set on a flag pole in Parliament square in front of the Houses of Parliament. PIC: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Our government is treated with contempt and the opposition with disdain because neither share their view.

After the 2016 referendum anyone who voted Brexit were branded as stupid, racist, stupid and racist or they had been lied to. Now however there is a subtle change and evidently we have seen the error of our ways and are longing (using Remainer speak) to return to 'The gift that keeps on giving' or the 'Sunny uplands 'of the EU. Really?

Knowing that the membership of these groups would sell their souls to the devil to rejoin before they sell mine and millions of others I think it is time they told us precisely what we are longing to return to. Simple clarification will suffice.

One presumes that at the heart of rejoining would be a free trade agreement with the rules set by and changed at a whim by EU mandarins and nodded through by the toothless EU parliament. Fundamentally a protectionist cartel.

Will we be expected to accept free movement which last time we were told would be a couple hundred thousand but turned out to be millions coming this way and the few hundred thousand going the other? Shall we have to abandon pound sterling and join the Euro?

The EU continually speaks of ever greater union which means more control by them and less by our own government.Shall we embrace this?

We get lectures about EU subsidies which helped agriculture in particular without ever mentioning that we were net contributors to EU funds. So in essence we poured billions into the bottomless pit and then were kindly given some of our money back to spend on what they deemed necessary which further undermined our own government. Will we be net contributors again and by how much?

