Sir Keir Starmer should be ashamed of the bioethanol crisis that he has created - Yorkshire Post Letters

The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters

Published 4th Jul 2025, 11:45 BST
From: R G Wood, Farnley Tyas.

Keir Starmer should be ashamed of the current situation regarding the self-created bioethanol crisis.

This has been caused by his overenthusiasm to please ‘The Donald’ and appalling lack of understanding of the issue.

The Prime Minister’s job is to promote and protect UK industry not to bargain it away.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer picks up UK US trade deal papers dropped by US President Donald Trump. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The solution is simple, the precedent being set by Donald Trump, who changes his mind, at a whim and have the courage to do the same and say Plan B.

The 19 per cent duty can be reduced to 15 per cent as a gesture, as I have changed my mind too.

The thought that hard pressed taxpayers should pay to subsidise his mistake is unacceptable.

Alternatively, he should show integrity and moral judgement and resign. There I go dreaming again!

