Sir Keir Starmer will go down as the worst Prime Minister in history - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: William Loneskie, Justice Park, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire.

Here we are under the government of Sir Keir Starmer and ‘new’ New Labour. Our economy is in dire straits with £100bn to be paid this year on interest payments on the £2.7 trillion national debt.

National insurance is going up, as is council tax. Thousands of the top 1 per cent of earners who pay 30 per cent of income tax are fleeing the country. Energy prices have increased and will continue to increase due to net zero which has made industry's fuel costs the highest in the developed world.

Much of our industry has vanished because of this. Pensioners have lost their winter fuel payments. Farmers have lost their planting payment help, and may lose their farms due to the government's inheritance tax changes.

Six million people are on NHS waiting lists. In some hospitals A&E is near collapse.

Benefits for the disabled will be cut. Thousands of civil servants will lose their jobs. Plans to dual the A1 and A66 have been scrapped. Eleven percent of Yorkshire's population and 41 per cent of London's population were born abroad, with some streets in Yorkshire looking like a foreign country, but since the general election 28,000 illegal immigrants have bobbed across the Channel.

Ordinary people expressing an opinion on social media are arrested for ‘hate crimes’. And despite all these problems at home - and I suspect readers could add many others - Sir Keir Starmer is going to pick a fight with Russia and put British troops on the ground and planes in the air in Ukraine.