Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has lied to the electorate repeatedly - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: G Dempsey, Wath on Dearne, Rotherham.

We have seen Starmer’s fake Labour Government fall apart after just five months. They have become the most despised and unpopular government in over 50 years. Their hallmark has been a catalogue of deception, hypocrisy and blatant lying.

Prior to the general election Starmer said he stood with family farmers who provide quality food and give us food security. Starmer said, “Losing a farm is not like losing any other business, it can’t come back.”

He said it was “desperate nonsense” to suggest he would scrap tax breaks for farmers, just weeks before the July 4 poll. Surprise, surprise he imposed the brutal tractor tax!

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer appearing before the Liaison Committee at the Houses of Parliament in London. PIC: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

Starmer had previously vowed to curb bankers’ bonuses by reinstating the cap. Again he ditched the pledge to protect the wealthy at expense of the working class and poor.

Rayner and Starmer promised a national social care service that was fit for the 21st Century - with professional pay for care workers on the front line instead of the paltry minimum wage. Again it has been ditched.

Starmer and his front bench all stood with Waspi women with their placards for fairness and compensation. Now they have betrayed these women, the second attack on pensioners since taking power.

This is a Government that got the lowest ever share of the vote. Just 30 per cent of the electorate. They have since plummeted to almost minus 50 per cent approval ratings. They’re simply out of touch with the people.

Growth has sunk whilst inflation has risen month on month on Starmer and Reeves’ watch.

Whilst they have found £billions for Ukrainians, they have imposed a killing charter on UK pensioners. By axing over 10 million UK pensioners from getting winter fuel payments, by their own calculations putting over 4,000 at risk of death. Any pensioner on just £11,500 is now denied the payment. It equates to just 1/2 of the paltry living wage. Pensioners condemned to the choice between freezing or starving.

In opposition, they were fully in favour of keeping it. They are serial charlatans, conning the electorate.

Labour's frontbench and most Labour MPs shamefully supported Starmer and Reeves with the above odious policies. They all voted for the axing of the winter fuel payment, penalising family farmers in our area and betrayal of Waspi women but like their colleagues they gladly held banners to support Waspi women before the election. They also voted for the assisted dying law that is a slippery slope to death of the elderly and disabled.

Starmer has form on breaking pledges. He conned many Labour members. He made ten then broke every pledge he made.

Now it’s the electorates turn to face the same treatment. They’re finding out just what a duplicitous character Starmer is.

He promised in 2020 to create a social security system fit for the 21st century, Sir Keir said: “We must scrap the inhuman Work Capability Assessments and private provision of disability assessments... scrap punitive sanctions, two-child limit and benefits cap”. All pledges were ditched and he suspended seven MPs for daring to honour the pledges.

The more donor cash Starmer takes for his glasses the less political vision he shows.

Whilst the Government is shafting the UK public. They are still busy finding £billions to arm foreign powers and supporting Israel’s war crimes and genocide in Gaza. Now extended to Syria, Lebanon and the rest of the West Bank.