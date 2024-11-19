Sir Keir Starmer's visit to Paris for Armistice Day was a diplomatic masterclass - Yorkshire Post Letters
Sir Keir Starmer's visit to Paris for the November 11 commemoration at the Arc de Triomphe, the first by a British PM since 1944, was a diplomatic masterclass.
A perfect tonic compared with the last government.
Seeing John Major, David Cameron, Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Liz Truss, and Rishi Sunak in a line on Sunday was quite an image of failure.
It reminded me of the awkward, forced silences between them all during the election campaign.
Hence, in marked contrast to Donald Trump holding Theresa May's hand whilst she was battling an earlier civil war in the Tories, the sight of Sir Keir Starmer and President Macron at the statue of Sir Winston Churchill in Paris with the band playing God Save the King and then Les Marseillaise was a sight to behold.
They even sang at the Arc de Triomphe together too.
What an amazing show of solidarity.
What's more, such a sight was incredible considering the last decade of Brexit chaos and Tory in-fighting that never seems to stop.
Which is why I say ‘To The Manor Born - Britain really is becoming Great Again!’
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.