Sir Patrick Vallance’s intervention in climate debate is reassuring - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Robin Campbell, Rosebarn Lane, Exeter.

I was pleased to see that the former Chief Scientific Advisor, Sir Patrick Vallance, is in favour of a programme to decarbonise our electricity supply by 2030.

He proposes a concerted effort across government, academia and industry and he predicts success, just as was the case with the rapid development of the Covid vaccine.

After months working with the Royal Academy of Engineering using industry experts, academics, and policy specialists, he concludes that the technology required to achieve this goal is either already available and improving or will be very soon.

As he points out, such an endeavour is an investment and not a cost as is the case with gas generation. It’s an investment in infrastructure that captures free energy, an investment in skills, industries and capabilities that can be sold around the world, an investment in good jobs, clean air and most of all our children’s future.

Many countries are adopting this new type of energy security and we have the opportunity to take a lead given our excellent engineering, scientific and entrepreneurial skills. If we don’t do this, others will because Europe, the USA and China are all nurturing an environment that will allow tomorrow's technologies to flourish.