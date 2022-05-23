Smartphone train tickets are not without complications - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Anthony Silson, Bramley, Leeds.

By YP Letters
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 4:45 pm

You report that transport analyst Tony Lodge is advocating the use of smartphones to enable one to buy a ticket for train travel (The Yorkshire Post, May 18).

Such a method is not without its problems. Not everyone owns a smartphone and of those who do some find it difficult to use them.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

People can forget to charge smartphones.

Commuters at Leeds Station. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA Wire.

If payment depends on internet banking, not everyone has internet banking.

As a result of these problems, smartphones should not be the only means to buy tickets to travel by train.

I am all in favour of retaining existing manned ticket offices, and for at least their current opening hours.

I always use them if available as I prefer to exchange brief words such as thank you.

Where ticket offices are no longer available, then I would like to see a return to guards issuing tickets on trains.

At the very least, manned offices and guards take you through the complications of buying a ticket and hopefully ensure you have been issued with the correct ticket.

Yorkshire PostLeeds