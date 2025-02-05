Sophisticated tax rules needed to prevent farmers being punished while clamping down on tax avoiders - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Rayner, North Ferriby.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figure 500 seems to have some significance for farm inheritance tax, as the Chancellor claimed fewer than that number of farms would be affected each year by her budget changes from April 2026.

Now just £500m is predicted by the Office for Budget Responsibility (News, The YP, January 23) for total receipts from this imposition over the following three years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Setting a £500m yield over three years against annual government spending of some £1.1tn, the estimated gain to the national budget is a paltry 0.015 per cent per year.

Tractors gather at Selby Livestock Auction Mart ahead a parading on a route around Selby, part of the National Farmers' Day of Unity. PIC: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

In return for a relatively tiny drop in the Chancellor's controversial £22bn ‘black hole’, the tax will inhibit much farm business progress while not at all closing the actual loophole the government should be targeting.

In the face of ever more widespread concern, Treasury ministers continue to insist (News, The YP, January 24) the imposition of 20 per cent tax on agricultural estates worth more than £1m is "a fair approach" as relief is currently "heavily skewed towards the wealthiest”.

Doug Clark, chair of Skipton and Ripon Labour Party, has confirmed (Country Post, January 25) the tax changes are meant to close the loophole "without targeting farming families”. So it's astonishing that the Treasury's budget planning should be so myopically simplistic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The justification for APR is to support an embattled farming sector and the use of farmland for food production, not to make land purchase attractive as a tax dodge.

Yet any couple with two million over basic allowances can still avoid IHT completely through buying a few fields, even though they may know nothing of farming but like the idea of keeping a few sheep or horses.

As Doug Clark noted, this tax avoidance tactic is actively promoted by advisers. The same week's YP Property Post shows a smallholding of nearly 14 acres with 5-bedroom house and stables for just under £1m - a potential fully tax-deductible buy-to-let?

Anyone with further assets can still save 20 per cent tax on their excess, while long-established farmers with equivalent ‘riches’ - sunk in the land they and the nation depend on for food production - suffer an unexpected and undeserved tax of 20 per cent they can only meet by selling that very same land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Why should tax breaks be available to folk with an expensive hobby that happens to involve keeping animals for personal enjoyment? Why should an inheritance of privately kept horses be taxed differently to vintage cars or racing bikes, antiques or artworks?

So the relief does need to be restricted - still at 100 per cent, but only for estates where land has been directly used for food production for many years (by the deceased themselves, not through tenants or a private ‘holding company’) and where the estate passes to an heir who will similarly continue the activity.

Such criteria will surely need more sophisticated drafting of tax rules. Just cutting the rate and adding a new allowance won't deter the tax avoiders.