Sorry tale of the Penistone Line shames the region - Yorkshire Post Letters

PARED to the bone and placed at the bottom of the pile, the sorry tale of Penistone Line shames the region.

Now, even after investment, there is no change.

That investment? The lengthening of West Yorkshire station platforms to take three-car class 150 sprinters but nothing else, a basic minimum, penny-pinching job. Typical. Is it not a classic case of false economy?

A Northern train on the Penistone Line. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

NR means Network Rail. Yes? No. NR means Negative Rail. Where was the forward thinking and vision to allow for future developments, especially since the 150 Sprinters are already 35 years old? Another restriction, a strait-jacket for the line.

Should not the age of the Sprinter be a major concern along with insufficient units, with the origins of the latter dating back to the 1980s when, for every three units scrapped by British Rail, only two new units were provided?

Does this just confirm that Network Rail, who have no contact with users, aim to ensure that they don’t get improvement ideas above their stations, reflecting little regard for the line?

The bare minimum lengthening work prevents the deployment of any other configuration. Was there any consultation with other stakeholders on this? Who will address this mess? Has any consideration been given to selective Sprinters door operation as a possible solution?

The Penistone Line needs these units because it ranks as the fourth best performing Northern route post Covid-19. Is not the old habit of squeezing users onto two carriage trains at odds with rising patronage and the return of mask wearing?

Does not this situation strengthen the case for the Penistone Line investment bid to the Levelling-Up Fund? Given the mentality of Network Rail, what other sources are there to provide the vital investment required?