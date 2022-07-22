South Yorkshire buses should take priority over Doncaster Sheffield Airport - Yorkshire Post Letters

Doncaster Sheffield Airport’s days may be numbered. Yes, I understand the consternation.

I am aware that some workers from Eastern Europe use the airport on journeys to and from home. The great majority of passengers, though, are taking holiday flights which aren’t essential to the region’s prosperity.

It is far more important to secure the future of South Yorkshire’s buses, the means by which people get to work, school, college and hospital.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport.