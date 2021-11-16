Spofforth villagers have no say on housing development - Yorkshire Post Letters

Spofforth, Yorkshire. Picture: Marisa Cashill.

A DEVELOPER and a housing association want to build an urban, low-cost, social-housing estate and have targeted our historic village of Spofforth.

The plan is to increase the population of the village by up to 25 per cent without providing extra health, education or other services, and there is little employment available locally.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We understand outline approval was obtained after the councillors were misadvised about land supply, and the reserved matters application should have been deemed invalid as it was a different proposal.

Our MP submitted comments in support of our objections. The councillors at Harrogate refused the application on behalf of local residents, and the wider community. The refusal was a victory for democracy and a great relief to us all.