Stop being alarmist about Donald Trump’s presidency - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: MK O'Sullivan, Victoria Street, Allerton Bywater, Castleford.

Jayne Dowle (January 20) is alarmist at the coming presidency of Donald Trump, especially where abortion is concerned. Before putting forward my comments, I would refer Jayne Dowle to sapient comments shortly after the Trump election win, Not my vote in a foreign country, why get worked up, by Christa Ackroyd in The YP.

Donald Trump made his position on abortion clear; it is an issue for the states to decide, and as he won the popular vote as well as the Electoral College one he has a mandate, like it or not.

In his first term Donald Trump had the opportunity to get three conservative judges on to the US Supreme Court Neil Gorsuch, Brett Kavanagh and Amy Coney Barrett. When ACB's name was put forward I wondered would the hard left and its harridans push forward male former students who knew her saying that she had sexually assaulted them, Brett Kavanagh in reverse, alas no such entertainment!

President Donald Trump speaks at the Commander in Chief Ball. PIC: AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Jayne Dowle must know that there is no chance of any loosening of abortion law in this country, why she is so alarmist only she can answer, what happens in the US in an internal American issue for their courts and Congress to act on.

Outsiders, I would remind Jayne Dowle, do not vote. If she is so hostile to Donald Trump she might consider flying to the US in 2026 for the midterms and offer to knock on doors for a Democratic candidate in a Senate or House seat. Word of advice, avoid the south and conservative states.

Donald Trump and JD Vance (2028?) took the oath of office and the President will lay out his plans and how he intends acting on them.

