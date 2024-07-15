Stop demonising the grey squirrel, I’ve only ever found them to be friendly creatures - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: William Snowden, Hanover Gardens, Burley-in-Wharfedale, Ilkley.

The article by Harry Appleton Metcalfe: No grey areas for invading squirrels (July 2), read like the script of an old fashioned Hollywood B movie: "the most havoc causing pest…heralding a world of pain." Overly dramatic.

Master Appleton Metcalfe bears a fine, Old Yorkshire Ridings surname, but his article was not tempered by the characteristic old, Yorkshire trait of good, common sense combined with a phlegmatic disposition. On the contrary, the poor, grey squirrels were demonised as veritable enemies of the people, the likes of which has not witnessed since the barbarian invasions.

Some years ago, in a BBC wildlife programme, grey squirrels were celebrated for their entertaining, garden acrobatics. How times change.

Grey squirrels amongst the trees in a park. PIC: Peter Byrne/PA Wire

I am a member of the Yorkshire Philosophical Society whose headquarters are based in the grounds of the Yorkshire Museum, where friendly squirrels abound. A fellow member expressed a similar antagonism towards the squirrels to that of master Appleton Metcalfe.

“That is your perspective, not mine,” was my rejoinder.

I am an amateur naturalist: I became a Wildlife Ranger (WWF) at the tender age of ten. I have subsequently been an active member of numerous wildlife and countryside trusts and associations and worked for over a decade as a volunteer ranger. So, my knowledge of nature and wildlife is not inconsiderable.

I now live in a retirement bungalow on a landscaped estate that has an array of wildlife, including grey squirrels. Far from being a menace, they are a joy. One is so tame that it comes to my door, and my neighbours' doors, for peanuts. They also eat from the bird feeders, scattering seed for the waiting blackbirds, wood pigeons, jackdaws etc.

The squirrels have not caused any damage. After foraging, they scoot away through the branches of the trees.