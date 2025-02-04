Stop moaning about foreign ownership of renewable energy assets - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Robin Campbell, Rosebarn Lane, Exeter.

We often celebrate the fact that the UK benefits from inward investment because foreign money provides jobs and tax revenue in the UK. Why is it, then, that people are quick to complain that much of our renewable energy infrastructure is foreign owned?

There are oil rigs in The North Sea owned by companies based in China, the UAE and Russia and the British owned rigs are, in part, backed by foreign investors.

North Sea oil and gas are in decline and much of our fossil fuels are and will be imported in any case. That seems to be OK for some people.

Dogger Bank wind turbine blades and housing units. PIC: Frank Reid

In truth, these complaints about renewable ownership are raised to make people angry about wind and solar energy in the UK and logic doesn't come into it. British businesses and investors are welcome to get involved, so let’s get on with it and stop moaning about others getting all the benefits.

Meanwhile, solar energy alone is now delivering more electricity than coal in Europe, having tripled in ten years and wind energy has doubled in the same period. Without the recent increase in solar and wind capacity, gas prices would have been through the roof for all of us.