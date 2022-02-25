Stop NHS bureaucrats and Pinderfields Hospital wasting money on these pointless form-filling exercises – Yorkshire Post Letters

Is there too much bureaucracy in the NHS?

RECENTLY, I had cause to attend the drop-in clinic at Dewsbury General Hospital. On examination, it was thought best that I be transferred to Pinderfields Hospital where I stayed for several days awaiting transfer to Leeds General Infirmary as the treatment I required was not carried out at Pinderfields.

I was duly transferred and the treatment successfully completed.

I recently received a request to complete a questionnaire referring to my stay and treatment at Pinderfields Hospital. I read through the survey and as most of the questions were irrelevant to me I did not complete it.

Lo and behold, today, I received a reminder that I had not completed the questionnaire.

As we are constantly being reminded that the NHS is in financial dire straits, I find it completely perverse that money is wasted on employing someone in administration to chase up what are voluntary surveys. I am sure that the money could be far better spent elsewhere.

Is this another example of the NHS being overstaffed in the administration department?

WITH all the bad news we’ve had, it was a pleasure to read that more poorer students are attending university and also that older students are enrolling with the Generation UK charity to learn how to help in the NHS. Laura Reid’s piece (The Yorkshire Post, February 17) gave me hope the education is the way to a more fulfilling life.