Stop trying to ‘fix’ schoolchildren, fix the the school system instead - Yorkshire Post Letters
What a pitiful state of affairs for these families whose children keep 'falling through the cracks in the system'. How very careless of them and just to make matters worse, along comes the big, bold bully to send them to some kind of court hearing and place fines on them, so, more stress and less money to spend on the home education.
It amazes me just how bullish and ridiculous authorities can be when, on the one hand, they claim to want all children to achieve their potential but, when a child doesn't fit the mould the authority has created, they punish the entire family and enforce harmful and hurtful rules which make things worse.
According to The YP report, nearly a quarter of all schoolchildren in England missed at least 10 per cent of their schooling in 2022/23 - nearly double the rate of a couple of years previously.
Has anyone thought to look at the State curriculum (and the state of the curriculum) to see what lessons are on offer and how interesting (maybe, even exciting) it all is to an active and enquiring mind?
Then, let's have a look at any parts of that curriculum which may appeal to young people who certainly do not fit into 'the mould'. Then (and I'm pretty sure there will be flaws) let's do something about that. 'Oh, no money for all that' I hear them say. Well, make money available for all that.
Is it really out of the question for 'the State' to actually work with families who are struggling to help their children fit the mould?
The DfE says 'the best place for a child with mental health needs is in school'. How about that for 'one size fits all'?
The article goes on to say there are Government 'ambitions to tackle the issue'. Let's hope part of the ambition is to spend some quality time actually listening to the parents and maybe fixing the cracks in the system rather than trying to fix children.
