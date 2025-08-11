Stop vaping on public transport, we don’t want your second hand smoke - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Matthew Smith, Hillsborough, Sheffield.

Vaping can have negative effects on lung health, causing inflammation, tissue damage and potentially leading to conditions like COPD. In addition, vaping poses significant risks to children and young people due to the developing nature of their lungs and brains.

I wondered with this in mind if any vapers amongst us who vape on the bus, train or tram would like to explain why they think their need for a quick chemical hit outweighs that of children and adults on public transport to breathe in clean air.

I propose that it is about time we had a crackdown on vaping on public transport and in indoor places to benefit the majority of us who do not vape or smoke, and have no wish to inhale the vape or cigarette smoke of others, especially given how passive smoking is more harmful than other forms.

A man exhaling whilst using a vaping product. PIC: Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire

In particular it is a disgrace so many feel able to vape on buses, trains and trams without fear of being challenged, it's just so lazy and inconsiderate.