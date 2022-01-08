Stop York being ruined by student flats – Yorkshire Post Letters

Should more affordable housing be developed in York in favour of student accommodation?

I’D expect it of a true blue capitalist: knock down a perfectly good 30-odd-year-old building and replace it with an immense, ugly, prison-style 280-bed student block.

It will make a lot of money. There are probably Government grants to be had and after all the existing building is only a bingo hall! No importance whatever.

I just didn’t expect Labour and Green councillors in York to support such scheme. Who is supposed to represent the residents of Fishergate area? None of us want this.

There is to be a restaurant, gymnasium and cinema incorporated into the new building; all for the exclusive use of the block’s residents.

This will be the third new student building in Fishergate. Why would the council have a policy of reducing the availability of family housing in favour of bringing youngsters to live in the centre of York?

From: James Buick, Northallerton.

HOW does the new-look North Yorkshire County Council intend to increase the supply of affordable housing when it has unitary status – and why are such issues not being discussed and debated by councillors across the area?