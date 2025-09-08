Suggestions of Yorkshire to Europe rail links show real imagination - Yorkshire Post Letters

Published 8th Sep 2025
From: Roger Backhouse, Upper Poppleton, York.

Words I never expected to use but an MP has shown real imagination in suggesting Yorkshire to Continental rail links. Luke Charters' proposals are practical and open up the possibility of useful and quick connections from Yorkshire cities to Europe, without needing to change at St Pancras International or suffer the indignities of today's airports.

As Mr Charters says there is land potentially available at Leeds for a dedicated train terminal. However, it is disappointing that the Transport Secretary has lifted the protection for the Birmingham-Leeds High Speed route, rendering that potential development a no go.

How sad that Britain, which gave the world the modern railway, should still have only one true high speed line and that to Paris and Brussels from London, not one to the rest of the nation.

Luke Charters is the Labour MP for York Outer. PIC: James Hardistyplaceholder image
Luke Charters is the Labour MP for York Outer. PIC: James Hardisty

Development of a Leeds to the Continent link is a better bet than reopening Doncaster Airport. Despite Doncaster's merits it faces competition from established airports including Leeds-Bradford, East Midlands and even Stansted not that far away.

Positive remarks by Carl Les are welcome, and I hope all Yorkshire MPs and councils will throw their weight behind this inspiring idea.

