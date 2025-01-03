Supermarkets could do much more to help our farmers by buying British produce - Yorkshire Post Letters
Environmentalists want to re-wild our farmland and reclaim any drained peat bogs now used for farming, vegans want to rid our farmland of all domesticated animals and birds, climate activists want to cover our farmland with solar panels.
Planning has been changed to allow more and more building on green belt etc, then the new labour government sticks the knife in and twists it with the new inheritance tax for farms.
Not one of these organisations mentions food anywhere in their literature, why, what's wrong with food security?
Our farmers are being dealt a losing hand by all organisations and are still managing to supply food to our tables.
Supermarkets could do much more to help our farmers by buying British produce as much as possible, most salad crops can be grown in greenhouses, yet some of the biggest producers have empty greenhouses because the larger supermarkets are buying abroad to save a few pence here and there on tomatoes or cucumbers etc.
I think we were all healthier when we ate seasonally produced foods rather than having everything available all the time.
