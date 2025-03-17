Support for Ukraine needs to be on whatever conditions Britain chooses - Yorkshire Post Letters
We, and more particularly the EU countries, need to recognise the Ukraine war as a problem primarily for Europe rather than America. Of course, such a heightened responsibility will render us less able and willing to contribute towards out-of-Europe scenarios where the US might wish for our solidarity.
We also need to make it clear (though one hopes more politely than Vance and Trump) that respect for Ukraine’s freedom to decide its own policy does not negate our right to make our assistance subject to whatever conditions we choose.
Our pressing interest is limited to stopping the Russian advance, while Zelensky has legitimate aspirations going far beyond this to the recovery of lost territory.
The future security of Ukraine lies in a capacity for total mobilisation, along the lines of the Swiss citizen army. This depends upon the West supplying not only weapons and munitions but also the domestic necessities which would free Ukraine to move man (and woman) power from production to the battlefield. We would retain the option to wind this supply down if the military capability it enables is used to go onto a general offensive.
If, in spite of such mobilisation, the Russians were able to push far to the west, then it might in extremis become appropriate to deploy our forces in direct support of the Ukrainians. But there is no reason to define in advance the trigger line for this. That would encourage Russia to push up to the line and weary Ukrainians to fall back upon it, which would amount to us imposing a partition line.
There is no place in this for NATO membership, security guarantees or an ‘assurance force’ (which is being sold to us as a way to reassure the Ukrainians without any need to actually fight, while its real purpose would be to assure Putin that we would fight). Were our forces engaged alongside those of the Ukraine, the situation of our following different agendas would be fraught with difficulties, as historical alliances have discovered.
It is important that Ukrainians do the fighting. They have the ethical imperative to kill Russians, which we lack. This restraint serves to undermine Putin’s propaganda that he is confronting NATO aggression rather than Ukrainian self-defence. One may speak of sharing the burden of combat, but in war an individual is either killed or not: this cannot be shared.
We should be single-minded in supporting the Ukrainian war effort. Ukrainian refugees in the West should be children or the old, with just enough people of working / fighting age to look after them. At the same time, we should let in young Russian men and women, though with a block on them taking or transferring money home.