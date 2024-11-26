Tax should be based on the level of farming engagement - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: John Rayner, North Ferriby.

I have to reinforce Terry Brown's call (The YP, November 15) for more facts and less rhetoric in the continuing fuss about inheritance tax changes to agricultural property relief (IHT and APR).

It is clear that many in the farming sector are severely worried, but the government claims relatively few farms will be affected. We have seen many stories and examples of individual cases and concerns, but little by way of definitive information to convey the full detail of the context.

Terry asks for facts about "how the tax affects various types of farm, i.e. hill farmers, large and small farmers”. But it is not the size or type of farm, so much as ownership that is the primary issue.

Conservative MPs join farmers protest outside the Houses of Parliament in central London over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

We are often told that it is difficult for younger people to get a foothold in the business, and farm tenancies are hard to secure, even more so any land purchase. So my first question for a definitive answer is what proportion of UK farms are fully owned by a family unit that actively operates the farming business?

By contrast what is the proportion of farming concerns based on a tenanted holding whose landlord is a public or private corporate body, what proportion are tenanted from another private individual who is not actively engaged in the farming activity, and what proportion is owned and operated by large share-quoted businesses with salaried farm managers and staff?

Tenant farmers will not bequeath the land value of their farm. Corporate owners do not die. And then, what about 'hobby' farms, being not the main income stream, based on a few fields for horses or a few sheep, for example - should one type of hobby get a special tax break?

Perhaps it is reasonable to have a tax regime that stops people with spare cash from buying farmland (causing land prices to rise?), installing tenants but not actively farming themselves, so their estate (not the tenant's) can later claim APR and reduce their IHT bill?

There is no IHT due on an estate passing to a surviving spouse. There is a limit on IHT against gifts made to others more than seven years prior to death. There is an allowance against the value of a domestic residence passed to the next generation. APR applies only to land, relevant buildings, standing crops, but not machinery, stores and harvested crops.

So how many farms are truly owner-operated, and therefore potentially subject to APR on the death of an owner-operator? How many are in multi-generational partnerships covering ownership as well as operational routines, so individual estate share is split? Gifting a share of a family farm early to the next generation will reduce IHT liability across the board - succession planning advisers please note.

Does the inclusion of a farmhouse in an APR claim still permit the standard domestic residence allowance as well? Only if this double allowance exists will the government's claim of a £3m threshold for IHT apply, on the second parental death in an actively farming family, and there are no other personal bequests. The farm equipment etc. will still be taxable even so.

All tax regulations are complex, IHT included, but Britain's fine tradition of family farming should not be assaulted by a simplistic tax measure that stops an active or retired-from-active family farmer passing their farm unencumbered down the generations.