Tenanted farmland being turned into a solar farm is a diabolical outcome - Yorkshire Post Letters
The Sturdy family in North Yorkshire are to lose half their tenanted farmland to a solar farm, due to the greedy land owner being in cahoots with Harmony energy and getting the help of housing minister Matthew Pennycook to overturn the local council's decision to not pass planning consent.
This decision will devastate this farmer and his family.
The Sturdy family are unsure whether they will ultimately be able to carry on, a diabolical outcome.
This sort of riding rough shod over farmers is happening all over the country and is a total disgrace, no thought is being put into the stability of food production, only net zero by 2050 at all costs.
Is this the sort of thing environmentalists and climate change activists are pursuing and in agreement with? It also appears to be the way of this short sighted government.
Is it time to think ‘out of the box’ and put the country first? We emit less than 1 per cent of CO2 emissions worldwide, let the rest of the countries get their emissions to 1 per cent of total emissions.
Food security, defence, housing, road repairs, new sewage treatment plants, new reservoirs, the NHS, the list is endless, the country needs a complete overhaul and stability.
