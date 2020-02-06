Thank Tony Blair for delivering Brexit with help from these political failures – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: M P Laycock, Wheatlands Road East, Harrogate.

NOW we have regained our national independence, it is time thank Tony Blair for his vital contribution.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivers his Unleashing Britain's Potential speech.

In 2004, he signed an EU Constitutional Treaty. If there had been no such treaty, we should still be EU citizens.

In 2005, afraid to defend his unpopular treaty at a general election, he promised us a referendum. Had that referendum been held, or had it not been promised, David Cameron would not have felt such a need to call a referendum in 2016.

Thank you, Mr Blair; we could not have got out without you.

From: John Riseley, Harcourt Drive, Harrogate.

I WAS pleased to see Brexit celebrated without triumphalism or malicious gloating. Just a day of quiet thanksgiving for those who made it possible.

Tony Blair, who allowed in even more EU citizens than the EU required him to, Gordon Brown who was so open about his feelings regarding ‘that bigoted woman’, and David Cameron, who promised us the referendum on a Brexit he didn’t want and thought virtually impossible, Jo Swinson who gave us the decisive general election, and Sir John, Major who hadn’t lost his knack of getting the electorate to do the opposite of what he asked them.

From: Dick Lindley, Altofts, Normanton.

WITHOUT our obscene annual contribution to its bottomless coffers, the wheels will fall off the EU gravy train, and like all previous incarnations of this super state, it will sooner or later implode beneath the burden of senseless bureaucratic idiocy.

We are indeed indebted to Boris Johnson and his dogged determination to free our citizens from this nightmare. Well done, Boris.

From: Peter Hyde, Driffield.

WE have now left the EU and hopefully, as the days pass, we shall read less and less of that dreaded word ‘Brexit’.

The word has filled many inches of newspaper columns and we have heard many, many hours of doom and gloom as well as projections of loss and success.

Now let’s enjoy our freedom from Brussels and create a country that can trade with all other nations, including EU countries, without the consent of France and Germany.

From: Christpher Clapham, Shipley.

AS I sat waiting for 11pm and leaving Europe, I realised the BBC was only interested in the way Scotland had voted, and also Northern Ireland, back in the 2016 referendum.

I wondered if they would be interested in how we had voted in Yorkshire, say the West Riding, or how Blackpool or Nottingham had voted? Answer, no. Not interested!