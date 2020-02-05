Brexit backers should mind their language towards Remainers – Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Paul Willetts, Darlington Road, Stockton on Tees.

ON Brexit, Bill Carmichael (The Yorkshire Post, January 31) is disturbed, he claims, by the “tone of the debate”. He then goes on to variously describe those who voted against Brexit as losers; sore losers; incredibly spoilt; used to getting their own way; spittle-flecked; democratic subversives; so-called progressives; jingoists; Victorian; emotional; utterly furious all the time, and irrational.

The only person who has remained “utterly furious” and hyper-emotional throughout this period is Mr Carmichael.

I note he is toasting the departure of the UK from the EU with Champagne, and quoting French too. Clearly, a man too bloated with an over-exaggerated sense of his own importance and credibility, and far too dull-witted to note the irony. I look forward to his next column.

From: Cecil Crinnion, Sycamore Close, Slingsby, York.

I READ with interest Lisa Nandy’s article (The Yorkshire Post, January 30), and how she would attempt to restore public trust in Labour if she became the new leader.

Her simplistic view on why her party suffered the worst ever election result is breathtakingly wrong. The idea that somehow the message improving local bus services etc didn’t get through, and could have saved the day, is frankly nonsense.

The fact was that the public did trust Labour to deliver its crazy manifesto, and voted overwhelmingly to stop them. The Labour Party need to understand that the working class of today will have cars, a mortgage and quite a good number of them will, if they earn enough, aspire to send their children to private schools (same as senior Labour members).

From: Bob Swallow, Townhead Avenue, Settle.

IT was good to note the European Parliment’s Brexit co-ordinator Guy Verhofstadt remark that ‘‘it is sad to see a country leaving that has twice given its blood to liberate Europe’’. Sad though to observe Nigel Farage and co acting the fool with their flag waving.

From: Phyllis Capstick, Hellifield.

MESSAGE to Nigel Farage: No human being is perfect, but you are a saint. This country’s fight is not yet over and we must keep career politician Boris Johnson to his promise to get us completely and utterly out of the EU with a good deal for this country – or no deal at all.