From: Roger Backhouse, Orchard Road, Upper Poppleton, York.

May I thank The Yorkshire Post for the wholly appropriate accounts of the D-Day commemorations? The stories of those who experienced D-Day were moving and should not be forgotten.

Maybe I can be allowed to mention another Yorkshire man who was also at the D Day landings? Jim Radford was just 15 at the time and working as a galley boy on a tugboat. He was the youngest person known to have been present at the landings, an experience he described as "terrifying".

Jim Radford was born in Hull and like many young men from the city went to sea. He served in the merchant and Royal Navies, was for a time a railway fireman and worked in the engineering industry. When I knew him he was press officer for Greenwich Council, probably the only press officer still writing news releases in long hand!

A D-Day wreath-laying service at the war memorial in Victoria Gardens, Leeds, City Centre. PIC: James Hardisty

Jim had a long history of political activism though never associated with any one party. He was involved in protests against the Vietnam war, notably heckling Harold Wilson at a church service during a Labour Party conference. He was later involved in the Ilford squatters movement, helping to preserve for short term letting houses to be demolished for a road scheme.

His later passion was Ex-Services CND. At their Remembrance Day commemorations he would always be seen with their banner leading their parade. Also a folk singer, he later wrote The shores of Normandy which he performed at the Royal Albert Hall Festival of Commemoration.