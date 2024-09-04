From: Samuel Matheson, Clifton Close, Horbury, Wakefield.

Two thousand years ago the Romans conquered this country and constructed a network of straight, level roads to enable swift transportation and they would still be in use a thousand years later.

In the 19th century John McAdam invented a method of road construction called Macadamisation. In 1903 Edgar P Hooley invented Tarmac and together these British inventions were used around the world as the accepted gold standard method of road construction called Tarmacadam.

You would expect that with this proud heritage of road-building this country would have excellent roads, instead of roads that resemble a dirt-track in Outer Mongolia.

I refer in particular to the A61 Flyover that is the main artery connecting Leeds to the M1 Motorway, used by 20,000 cars, vans, lorries and buses every day, leaving a negative impression of a city in decline.

The road surface has gradually disappeared over a period of at least six months without any attempt to rectify it. It now has more craters than the Dark Side of the Moon along with ‘tram-lines’ worn by tyres down to the hard-core, which could easily cause a motorcyclist to lose control and suffer serious injury, or worse.

The Highway Authority states, “We have a Statutory Duty to maintain the Highways in a safe condition and we will repair any pothole damage in a timely manner.”