The absurdity of switching to battery powered military vehicles shows net zero has gone too far - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: William Loneskie, Justice Park, Oxton, Lauder, Berwickshire.

I thought I heard everything about the lunacy of Miliband and associates' net zero roll-out. Wind farms on pristine hillsides far from demand, requiring millions of tons of concrete, hill tracks, new power lines, battery yards and substations.

Dropping heavy weights into old mineshafts or flying huge kites reeling in and out wire to generate electricity. Building giant flywheels in an attempt to keep the Grid at 50Hz. Forcing car manufacturers to sell battery cars below demand copying failed Soviet style industrial targets.

Banishing warming and cheering coal fires which heat homes, especially during power cuts. Subsidising expensive to run and buy heat pumps and about to ban new cheap and efficient gas boilers.

An Ajax Ares tank, an armoured personnel carrier, on the training range at Bovington Camp, a British Army military base in Dorset. PIC: PA

Covering fertile farmland with solar farms which do not work most of the year. About to restrict flying, motoring and meat consumption in the name of reducing CO2. Sucking 2 per cent of the UK's CO2 emissions from the air and storing it under the North Sea at the cost of £22bn. Feeding chemicals to dairy cattle to stop them burping and breaking wind.

This one really takes the biscuit, however. The MOD intends to make its military vehicles battery powered. Within a few years all its trucks and support vehicles will have to plug into the mains before their drivers can press the go button. But there's more.

Armoured fighting vehicles will have to become battery powered too. This will allow them to creep up on the enemy we are told, that is if they have enough go in their batteries, which will, like the Army's uniforms, presumably be made in China.

Leaving to one side the fact that the foe would just have to wait our lads out to see them stop dead on the battlefield, one wonders how mains electricity is going to be delivered to the front line or what the effect would be with strikes on grid control centres across Europe.