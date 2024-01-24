All Sections
The cancellation of the 2024 Haworth 1940s weekend is a relief - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Steve Ayton, Haworth.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 24th Jan 2024, 11:45 GMT

As a Haworth resident I read with undisguised pleasure an email from the organisers reporting the cancellation of the 2024 Haworth 1940s weekend.

Predictably it blames ‘extraordinary circumstances’ for the cancellation, but worryingly claims that the event has just been postponed until 2025.

The ‘professional organisers’ refer to the failure of ‘intense planning’ and blames ‘an obstructive and un-associated third party’ who, it seems, got in first and booked the ‘main ticketed dance venues’ which the organisers claim are necessary to generate profit.

Haworth photographed in April 2023. PIC: Jonathan GawthorpeHaworth photographed in April 2023. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe
That in itself gives lie to their claim that the event is held in their words ‘for the benefit of the community’.

In my belief, it is not.

In their first year in charge the event has been ‘postponed’. Along with many other Haworth residents I hope that this is the start of many more years of failure to be exhibited by the organisers leading to many a more peaceful May in Haworth.

