The cancellation of the 2024 Haworth 1940s weekend is a relief - Yorkshire Post Letters

As a Haworth resident I read with undisguised pleasure an email from the organisers reporting the cancellation of the 2024 Haworth 1940s weekend.

Predictably it blames ‘extraordinary circumstances’ for the cancellation, but worryingly claims that the event has just been postponed until 2025.

The ‘professional organisers’ refer to the failure of ‘intense planning’ and blames ‘an obstructive and un-associated third party’ who, it seems, got in first and booked the ‘main ticketed dance venues’ which the organisers claim are necessary to generate profit.

Haworth photographed in April 2023. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

That in itself gives lie to their claim that the event is held in their words ‘for the benefit of the community’.

In my belief, it is not.