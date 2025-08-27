The case against solar farms in the East Riding is glaringly weak - Yorkshire Post Letters
The case against solar farms in the East Riding is glaringly weak.
I find it sad and disheartening that so many people and local politicians in the East Riding oppose the solar farm developments in our county. I honestly believe this is largely a particularly lamentable example of nimbyism.
The vast amount of clean and cheap energy these developments will produce outweigh most concerns about any negative impact.
Crucially, the key developments are on flat, pretty featureless arable land around Beverley.
As a frequent walker these are areas where hardly anybody ever ventures, even on the few public footpaths. Of course, those living nearby have every right to be upset if their privacy or views are disturbed and one hopes they are entitled to some compensation, but really the case for the greater good that solar power brings is overwhelming and I for one warmly welcome it.