The cavity wall insulation scandal is another example of unintended consequences - Yorkshire Post Letters
I am pleased you are keeping the cavity wall insulation scandal in the public eye (March 15). The cause of this is perceived to be over enthusiastic salesmen flogging highly specialist work, which was then carried out by inexperienced workmen. All to get their hands on government money.
So the root cause was well intended government money, but in their haste to score political points, they did not think things through, and thus invoked the law of unintended consequences. This happens on a depressingly regular basis, which is itself a scandal.
The real scandal in this case was that the cavity wall insulation actually made many of the properties worse. It was not only a matter of scammers getting their hands on government funding; the government had interfered and made matters worse.
This point needs to be continually emphasised. Government actions have consequences. For example; Grenfell Tower, Post Office Horizon, Loan Charge. All dreadful consequences, from which the government distances itself, as if it was nothing to do with them.
Utterly disgraceful, yet they continue to shamelessly divert blame onto others. That is what your article of March 15 illustrated.
