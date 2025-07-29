The Chancellor fails to grasp the financial realities the nation faces - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Bridget Duncan, Pontefract.

The main thrust of Rachel Reeve’s Mansion House speech leads me to think that she has no idea about, or understanding of, the day to day financial realities for the vast majority of the population, (especially the ‘ordinary working people’) in Britain today.

Does she truly believe that we have such confidence in her leadership of the management of the economy for the past 12 months that we are prepared to abandon cautious pecuniary habits in order to ‘invest in growth’? I think not.

If she believes that we are prepared to allow the Treasury to get their fingers on our hard earned money to support the so far largely fictitious ‘growing economy’ she is sadly mistaken. It is in grave danger of tumbling down into yet another ‘Black Hole,’ created this time by ill-judged and unrealistic initiatives of one sort and another.

Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves makes a speech at Mansion House. PIC: Ian West/PA Wire

Any bank approaching me from April with ‘advice’ about the benefits of investing in the stock market under this Government, can be assured of an extremely frosty reception.