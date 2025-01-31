The Church is still playing an important role at a grassroots level - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Sue Dale, Huggate, York.

I was very disappointed with Sarah Todd’s article, December 18, about the Church of England.

My question to her is ‘when did you last visit a parish church’? I suspect not very recently. I agree the higher echelons within the Church have some serious problems and are far removed from the grassroots.

I am one of two church wardens in a small parish high on the Yorkshire Wolds. We are part of a group of six parishes including the market town of Pocklington. We have a lovely vicar, spread thinly over those six parishes. However, we see him very regularly and he is always available on the end of a telephone if we need him. He and the wardens in all six parishes work very hard to keep things going.

During Covid our church was only locked for two days before we decided that was completely the wrong thing to do at such a time. It remained open all daylight hours as it still does. This decision was made at Parish level.

I would urge Sarah to visit her local church or come to Huggate. The door is always open, entry is free, you can make a hot drink, rest after a walk or just enjoy the lovely calm quiet space.

The building is there for everyone, whatever their need. All services are free of charge and online booking is not necessary for any of our numerous events.