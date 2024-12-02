The closure of the Bransholme Crown Post Office in Hull will affect over 1,800 residents - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

In North Hull the closure of the Bransholme Crown Post Office will affect over 1,800 residents (and growing each year) living on this huge, mainly social housing estate with more private housing being built as more families get on the 'housing ladder’. It merges with the ever expanding Kingswood private housing estate.

This is a very worrying thing as it is in close proximity to the River Hull, on low lying land, or on a flood plane, which in future years will undoubtedly be subject to flooding despite the City of Kingston upon Hull's creation of a new urban woodland to help to absorb rain water, but that is another story.

The closure of this Post Office will put more pressures on the Halifax Bank at North Point shopping centre, which reputedly has the busiest ATM in Hull for cash withdrawals and other banking services.

I heard recently that the Post Office in Morrisons supermarket on Holderness Road in East Hull has been reprieved, but for how long? As this Post Office area is taking up valuable retail space in this large supermarket.

I hope that the Lloyds Banking group factors this in when the next tranche of their bank closes are announced.

The nearest banks are in Hedon and Beverley, which both have limited parking capacity or are difficult to get to on public transport in terms of hours wasted in travelling time.

I acknowledge that there are now 'banking hubs' which are restricted to particular days.

The Post Office and banks are saying more transactions are being done online but they are failing to cater for those who do not wish to, or don't have the technology to carry out online banking.

There are many elderly people who have old fashioned bank and Post Office savings account books, who prefer to go into a branch and speak to the cashier about their personal banking needs, rather than online banking and having to remember passwords.