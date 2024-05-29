The Conservatives are struggling to point out any successful policies - Yorkshire Post Letters
I heartily endorse Adam Powell’s analysis of the abysmal record of the Tory government (May 23). However, he failed to acknowledge one striking achievement.
Since 2019 the richest 1 per cent of the population has become markedly richer, largely via income generated from existing wealth. Shockingly over the same period, for the first time in recent history, average household disposable income has fallen during the course of a parliament.
This mirrors the effect of the Thatcher government from 1979 that Sunak so admires. After having been falling over decades, the divide between the poor and the rich markedly widened then too.
Before the 2019 election, the Tories made extravagant and of course unfulfilled promises including 48 new hospitals, increased numbers of nurses, fixing the social care crisis, securing major new international trade deals and not raising taxes. Not surprisingly what wasn’t mentioned was helping the rich to get richer.
It’s the enduring need of the Tories to hoodwink the electorate that they’re “on our side” when in reality the interests of the super-rich who bankroll the party are totally different and, as ever, he who pays the piper calls the tune.
Right now even Sunak and his crew can’t claim to have achieved anything worthwhile for us and so resort to desperately trying to divide us with odious culture wars and spook us with spurious scare stories.As voters we must see through this smoke screen and send them packing now that we finally have the chance to.
