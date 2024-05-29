The Conservatives are struggling to point out any successful policies - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Terry Riordan, Ottery St Mary, Exeter.

I heartily endorse Adam Powell’s analysis of the abysmal record of the Tory government (May 23). However, he failed to acknowledge one striking achievement.

Since 2019 the richest 1 per cent of the population has become markedly richer, largely via income generated from existing wealth. Shockingly over the same period, for the first time in recent history, average household disposable income has fallen during the course of a parliament.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This mirrors the effect of the Thatcher government from 1979 that Sunak so admires. After having been falling over decades, the divide between the poor and the rich markedly widened then too.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (right) while on the General Election campaign trail. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

Before the 2019 election, the Tories made extravagant and of course unfulfilled promises including 48 new hospitals, increased numbers of nurses, fixing the social care crisis, securing major new international trade deals and not raising taxes. Not surprisingly what wasn’t mentioned was helping the rich to get richer.

It’s the enduring need of the Tories to hoodwink the electorate that they’re “on our side” when in reality the interests of the super-rich who bankroll the party are totally different and, as ever, he who pays the piper calls the tune.