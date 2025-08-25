The Conservatives have been mute on what is going on in Gaza - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: M.K. O'Sullivan, Victoria Street, Castleford.

To its credit The Yorkshire Post has again come out on the actions of the Israeli government and Israeli Defence Forces in Gaza and the West Bank. Readers too have added their voices. They view the continued bombing of hospitals, schools, homes, tented gatherings of civilians, destruction of water supplies, the starvation, hitting so many, including children as pictures have shown, as nothing other than war crimes approved by the Netanyahu government.

It is, I think, noticeable that Conservative politicians and supporters have been mute on what is occurring in Gaza and the West Bank. If you read items in the Daily Telegraph and comments on such, you will read nothing but total backing for Israel and the IDF, no matter what the cost in lives lost and wounded.

By any measure the Daily Telegraph has long been the voice of the Tory party, printing what many think and say. To the Israeli government, critics of their actions in Gaza and the West Bank are part of a world wide coalition of Hamas backers, anti-semites dedicated to the destruction of the state of Israel.

Humanitarian aid is airdropped to Palestinians over Nuseirat, central Gaza Strip. PIC: AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana

This includes the British, American, Belgian Swedish, French doctors speaking out strongly on the starvation and the continued bombing. Recall Doctor Victoria Rose speaking of ‘utter carnage’, after a bomb hit hospital. In response we are told to remember the sadistic, barbaric acts by Hamas on October 7. Hamas are nothing more than blood thirsty savages.

Recently two Israeli government ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, have given us what their views are, starve Palestinians and West Bank dwellers out to ‘encourage’ them to ‘volunteer’ for emigration. Smotrich has said the entire Arab population of the West Bank are ‘Nazis’, Gaza should be totally destroyed and would not let a grain of wheat into the territory.

Ben-Gvir, recently, on Israeli TV echoed the Smotrich line. Smotrich also said Israeli PM Netanyahu agrees with him but Netanyahu denies this. Who is lying?

Recently at the White House, Netanyahu handed to Donald Trump a letter nominating the latter for the Nobel Peace Prize. Talk about gut churning hypocrisy. What next on Trump's agenda, a place on the Mount Rushmore National Memorial, a nomination for sainthood from Pope Leo?

The buffoon in the White House will soon be chatting with butcher Putin after he has shafted Ukraine and Ukrainians. What next? More planes, bombs, missiles for Netanyahu.