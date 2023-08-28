The Conservatives should give up now and stop causing more damage to the country - Yorkshire Post Letters

Sunak’s Tory government is as unfit to run our country as Truss’s was and as Johnson’s was. The lack of quality, honesty and integrity in the present cabinet is clear and as the Nasty Party sows divisions across the country, attacks lawyers, attacks our NHS, attacks the environment, they make fools of themselves and cause splits in their own party.

Labour can gradually and cautiously be more confident, it’s developing policies that will show the differences between themselves and the Conservatives, offering the change that is desperately needed.

At the moment they can stand back and watch the Tories destroy themselves, but we can’t allow the government to trash the country’s finances and services while they do it.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks to staff during a visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital. PIC: Leon Neal/PA Wire

When a general election is called, Labour will be allowed more equal media coverage (something it doesn’t get now) to discuss its plans and hammer the Tories for their errors, such as on climate breakdown.

Hopefully it will then stand up for itself and its supporters, get a positive message across instead of worrying about a media backlash and trying to appeal to everyone.

Although its current strategy is working, recent polls have shown a substantial and sustained Labour lead, and a large-scale questioning of GB residents for Channel 4 News, in early August, showed the Tories could lose twenty three out of its current twenty four Yorkshire MPs, including Rishi Sunak.