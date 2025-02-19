The energy market is broken when big suppliers can charge the same for renewable energy - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Roberts, Morley, Leeds.

Our Government wants us to move to renewable energy and away from gas. Well, so do I. But the rules of the energy marked are stacked against it. I suspect that there is a general misunderstanding about the UK energy market from a number of respects.

For example, we don’t have gas suppliers and electricity suppliers. The ‘big six’ are both. British Gas for example, supplies a fifth of the UK’s electricity. Also, over half of British Gas electricity produced is from renewables. Less than 20 per cent is from gas.

The big problem for us all is that the price of electricity is determined by the most costly generation method i.e. gas. Even though renewable energy is cheaper to produce it costs us the same as if it was produced by the most expensive production source.

Energy Security and Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband looks on as Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer answers questions. PIC: Oli Scarff/PA Wire

One impact of that is obviously that we pay more for electricity than we should. The other impact is that the energy producers can’t lose. In fact, they make more profit by selling cheap renewable energy at an expensive price. They are the true winners in what is clearly a dysfunctional energy market which serves us all very badly.