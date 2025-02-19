The energy market is broken when big suppliers can charge the same for renewable energy - Yorkshire Post Letters
Our Government wants us to move to renewable energy and away from gas. Well, so do I. But the rules of the energy marked are stacked against it. I suspect that there is a general misunderstanding about the UK energy market from a number of respects.
For example, we don’t have gas suppliers and electricity suppliers. The ‘big six’ are both. British Gas for example, supplies a fifth of the UK’s electricity. Also, over half of British Gas electricity produced is from renewables. Less than 20 per cent is from gas.
The big problem for us all is that the price of electricity is determined by the most costly generation method i.e. gas. Even though renewable energy is cheaper to produce it costs us the same as if it was produced by the most expensive production source.
One impact of that is obviously that we pay more for electricity than we should. The other impact is that the energy producers can’t lose. In fact, they make more profit by selling cheap renewable energy at an expensive price. They are the true winners in what is clearly a dysfunctional energy market which serves us all very badly.
The Government should understand that the necessary move away from gas to renewable energy, if we are to meet our climate objectives, is being stifled by the unnecessary price premium for renewable electricity. The need for reform of the UK energy market is long overdue. Mr Miliband, I hope you are listening.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.