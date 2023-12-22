The EU held us back for years, we’re better off out of it - Yorkshire Post Letters
Andy Brown’s article about the perils of leaving the EU, The Yorkshire Post, December 11, 2023, is negative, anecdotal and largely untrue.
He cites smooth-talking politicians persuading us to vote to leave the EU without mentioning the establishment and government machines set in motion to convince us to remain.
He fails to recall what life was like in the grips of the undemocratic EU. The cost, the MEP gravy train, rubber stamping of EU law without scrutiny, the CAP, austerity politics, creeping federalism, unrelenting transfer of power away from elected governments, patrician rule, regulation in favour of MNCs (regulatory protectionism), the inward-looking and protectionist single-market, and claiming the moral high-ground on the climate crisis as member states pollute on a grand scale.
But at least Mr Brown recognises that member states sacrifice their national sovereignty due to membership, which may be a breakthrough in his understanding.
He talks of us having extra bureaucracy due to leaving, which is startling when considering the EU is the mother and father of bureaucracy.
And, Mr Brown knows as well as I do that the current immigration crisis is not EU-related. The problem is rife across Europe.
Thus, if he sees leaving the EU as a failure, he is not living on the same planet as me.
The EU has held us back for decades. I am happy to leave the EU to look down their bureaucratic noses at us as we endeavour to trade worldwide.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.