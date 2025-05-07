The First Past the Post electoral system is damaging trust in our politics - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Audrey Miller, York.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I am feeling absolutely in despair about the election results for Yorkshire. How damaging and dysfunctional our voting system is in the 21st century.

This is not a glitch in the system, it’s a feature. Whether in local or in general elections, First Past the Post (FPTP) distorts public opinion and damages trust in politics. It forces us to choose between voting tactically and being ignored, and leads to millions of votes, particularly those cast for smaller parties, being wasted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m very concerned about the future of our democracy if we don’t improve how our elections work. That’s why I support the Make Votes Matter campaign in calling for FPTP to be replaced with a proportional system where seats match votes, and all voices are heard equally.

A voter placing a ballot paper in the ballot box. PIC: PA

I call on the quality local media such as The Yorkshire Post to cover this issue and explain to everyone in the county just how outdated First Past the Post is for in this day and age.