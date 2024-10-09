The free bus pass provides more value than the government realises - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Dave Ellis, Magdalen Lane, Hedon.

The free bus concessionary pass is of greater value to the users than this government realises as there is speculation that this could be targeted next in the Autumn budget to save money in the Department of Transport.

A free bus pass encourages pensioners to go out and meet friends and have a coffee and cake, rather than staying at home and having to turn the heating on to keep warm.

The social side of meeting up with friends and former work colleagues helps local businesses, whether they are cafes or other shops such as green grocers, butchers and bakers to name just a few as people will do a little bit of food shopping locally.

Many councils are being forced to charge for car parking as the cost of running local services is increasing year on year, with higher inflation fuelled by pay increases and heating cost of public buildings.

As during the cost of living crisis, which for many is still a reality, I anticipate that there will be a need for councils to open more public buildings for longer periods to provide heating hubs, or provide grants to charities who have village halls to help with heating and lighting cost, especially if there is a period of prolonged cold weather during the winter, otherwise the mortality rate for the elderly will increase.

Whose shoulders does this lie on, is it the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, or Chancellor of the Exchequer, Rachel Reeves or the inexperienced Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, Wes Streeting, for not freeing up hospital beds?

Voters shouldn't forget that all Labour's policies are fully costed, and the government did know about the £22bn budget deficit, which they have added to with further public sector pay rises as well as train drivers pay increase.

All of the members of the Cabinet sitting as Secretary of State's for numerous departments will be working in warm offices in Westminster and Leeds (NHS England), whilst pensioners and those at home are turning down the thermostat to save on heating cost, especially as the fuel price cap has been lifted.

Is the Chancellor of the Exchequer scrutinising the generous allowances that Members of Parliament and local authority ward councillors receive as part of the budget?

It is becoming more visible, thanks to papers like the excellent Yorkshire Post that those who work in the public sector are looking after themselves as services are being reduced.

Why are so many councils on the verge of being declared bankrupt, as all governments for decades have always said that local authorities are given sufficient funding through grants to provide local services, and importantly it is up to them as to how it is spent.

I acknowledge that budgets are more tight these days, but I hear so often these days, from speaking to council staff at service level that managers and 'directors' of service do not listen to, or take on practical suggestions, from staff who are doing a job which is providing an actual service to members of the public.

In the private sector managers encourage suggestions from staff as some of these will reduce operational cost.