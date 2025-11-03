The general public should not have to put up with a sub-standard service from water companies - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: C Skidmore, Witham Court, Higham, Barnsley.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In response to Hugh Boyd, Letters September 23, ‘Why we all need to do our bit to save water’, that idiom should be firmly levelled at all the ‘well heeled’ Yorkshire Water executives including the Director of Water David Kaye, CEO Nicola Shaw.

Whenever rightful criticism is levelled at these people for the disgraceful pollution of our water courses, rivers and coasts, hose pipe bans etc. the charm offensive rebuttal from a spokesperson, goes into overdrive, citing the amount of investment they are spending to correct these issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hang on a minute, they are not ‘spending their own money’ and doing us a favour? The long suffering general public should not have to put up with a sub-standard service from a public utility company that has been put into private hands.

Low water levels at Yorkshire Water's Agden Reservoir, near Sheffield. PIC: Dave Higgens/PA Wire

Are these people ‘doing their bit’ or for that matter are the ‘shareholders’? Are they taking a cut out of their remuneration to invest in our water treatment/supply?

The amount of water wasted is a scandal, the ‘weather buffs’ wail about drought, yet never once complained that throughout the winter months, last year and early this, it rained for weeks on end yet a common feature was burst pipes and water spillage and sewer spillage coursing down streets, causing power to be lost in some instances?

A prime example in Gawber, Barnsley, the same leakage sometimes quite substantially, has been ‘attended to’ - I will not say repaired, at least six times, within the last few months with the road closed for days and nights with local residents unable to access their property easily, traffic being diverted every time?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A few weeks ago water began leaking again from the ‘repaired tarmac’.