The general public should not have to put up with a sub-standard service from water companies - Yorkshire Post Letters
In response to Hugh Boyd, Letters September 23, ‘Why we all need to do our bit to save water’, that idiom should be firmly levelled at all the ‘well heeled’ Yorkshire Water executives including the Director of Water David Kaye, CEO Nicola Shaw.
Whenever rightful criticism is levelled at these people for the disgraceful pollution of our water courses, rivers and coasts, hose pipe bans etc. the charm offensive rebuttal from a spokesperson, goes into overdrive, citing the amount of investment they are spending to correct these issues.
Hang on a minute, they are not ‘spending their own money’ and doing us a favour? The long suffering general public should not have to put up with a sub-standard service from a public utility company that has been put into private hands.
Are these people ‘doing their bit’ or for that matter are the ‘shareholders’? Are they taking a cut out of their remuneration to invest in our water treatment/supply?
The amount of water wasted is a scandal, the ‘weather buffs’ wail about drought, yet never once complained that throughout the winter months, last year and early this, it rained for weeks on end yet a common feature was burst pipes and water spillage and sewer spillage coursing down streets, causing power to be lost in some instances?
A prime example in Gawber, Barnsley, the same leakage sometimes quite substantially, has been ‘attended to’ - I will not say repaired, at least six times, within the last few months with the road closed for days and nights with local residents unable to access their property easily, traffic being diverted every time?
A few weeks ago water began leaking again from the ‘repaired tarmac’.
Yet to quote Mr Boyd ‘we must all do our bit’, should that include successive governments who have sat idly by watching this scenario unfold all over Britain, yet see fit to only trumpet: ‘build, build, build’, but not reservoirs, I hasten to add? Yet are seemingly oblivious as to how the water supply, service improvements and sanitation needs are to be met?