The Government is out of touch with its family farms tax - Yorkshire Post Letters
After reading the article in the Saturday edition of The YP, I feel I ought to reply with my view.
I hope that the Chancellor sees the error of her ideas to do a cash grab on family farms with the new inheritance tax rules, does she not understand that it will be the beginning of losing our food security, our beautiful countryside and rural way of life.
Often family farms are struggling to make ends meet with poor prices and expensive inputs, but we carry on, we have to if we want to pass it on to the next generation and keep providing the nation with good nutritious food,
If land has to be sold to pay the tax, then that obviously leaves less land to make a living off, possibly meaning staff will be let go, and potentially all the land sold to be bought by non-farmers to build who knows what on.
The agricultural industry is integral to our economy and growth and also security. Once we have to import all our food we will be at the mercy of other countries and their prices.
Farmers care for the countryside and all that goes with it. You cannot chop the roots of a tree and not expect it to fall down, yet that is what Rachel Reeves will do to agriculture and the country as we know it.
I wonder if the government has any idea of how the real world works or how entwined we all are to the land that is worked day in day out by hard working farmers, I don't think they do.
