The Government is putting the interests of fossil fuel firms ahead of the environment - Yorkshire Post Letters
This government favours expensive fossil fuel over cheap renewables in many ways.
The windfall taxes on the excessive profits of oil and gas companies were so full of loopholes that the taxpayer is picking up the tab for much of the energy support schemes.
As predicted, the latest offshore wind auction was a disaster, receiving no bids because the government ignored advice.
Meanwhile, minor changes to planning rules are expected to have little impact on increasing investment in onshore wind.
The government has ignored recommended changes in pricing of renewable electricity which would have reduced our bills, and allowed standing charges to increase which disproportionately impacts those who use little energy (primarily those on lower incomes) and fails to encourage efficiency improvements.
A lack of investment in infrastructure to support electric vehicle charging is suppressing demand and encouraging continued use of fossil fuels.
The government has defeated an amendment to the energy bill proposed by one of its own backbenchers. The amendment would have allowed Britain to regain the ability to set its own energy policy without having to compensate fossil fuel companies.
Eleven European countries have already left the Energy Charter Treaty that currently puts decisions outside the British legal system. Why not the UK? Didn’t we vote to ‘take back control’?
This government is looking after the interests of the fossil fuel companies, while restricting our access to cheaper, cleaner and low carbon energy and putting unacceptable burdens on our children.