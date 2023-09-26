All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Lego scraps plans to make bricks out of recycled plastic bottles
NCIS & The Man from U.N.C.L.E. actor David McCallum dies aged 90
Rishi Sunak 'alarmed' by costs of HS2 project amid Cabinet split
Russel Brand: Met receive number of sex offence allegations
'Cowardly ambush': Boy aged 15 stabbed in the back with kitchen knife
Lucy Letby to face retrial on allegation she tried to murder baby girl

The Government is putting the interests of fossil fuel firms ahead of the environment - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: Catriona Lawrie, Morley.
The Yorkshire Post Letters
By The Yorkshire Post Letters
Published 26th Sep 2023, 11:45 BST

This government favours expensive fossil fuel over cheap renewables in many ways.

The windfall taxes on the excessive profits of oil and gas companies were so full of loopholes that the taxpayer is picking up the tab for much of the energy support schemes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

As predicted, the latest offshore wind auction was a disaster, receiving no bids because the government ignored advice.

Most Popular
The sun sets behind the Burbo Bank Offshore Wind Farm in Liverpool Bay in the Irish Sea. PIC: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty ImagesThe sun sets behind the Burbo Bank Offshore Wind Farm in Liverpool Bay in the Irish Sea. PIC: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images
The sun sets behind the Burbo Bank Offshore Wind Farm in Liverpool Bay in the Irish Sea. PIC: PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

Meanwhile, minor changes to planning rules are expected to have little impact on increasing investment in onshore wind.

The government has ignored recommended changes in pricing of renewable electricity which would have reduced our bills, and allowed standing charges to increase which disproportionately impacts those who use little energy (primarily those on lower incomes) and fails to encourage efficiency improvements.

A lack of investment in infrastructure to support electric vehicle charging is suppressing demand and encouraging continued use of fossil fuels.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The government has defeated an amendment to the energy bill proposed by one of its own backbenchers. The amendment would have allowed Britain to regain the ability to set its own energy policy without having to compensate fossil fuel companies.

Eleven European countries have already left the Energy Charter Treaty that currently puts decisions outside the British legal system. Why not the UK? Didn’t we vote to ‘take back control’?

This government is looking after the interests of the fossil fuel companies, while restricting our access to cheaper, cleaner and low carbon energy and putting unacceptable burdens on our children.

Related topics:GovernmentYorkshire PostBritain