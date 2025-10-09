The Government is running out of time but Reform is not a sensible option - Yorkshire Post Letters
Not surprisingly many people in Britain today are fed up with most UK politicians and are in despair at any of them really improving any of the many faults we all have to endure week after week. It is party conference time and thus much ‘hot air’ is circulating in the green, yellow, pale blue, black, red, and dark blue arenas.
Currently there is talk of the ‘threats’ to our PM Keir Starmer. Our country is in a mess and has been for many many years. We will all have to be patient whilst this Government or the next one that tries to sort out and repair such a huge mess.
There are no easy quick fixes and sadly stupid, unnecessary errors keep making the overall situation worse. Reform UK are way ahead in the polls, but their ‘talk’ is often appealing, but is far from sensibly realistically costed. Their pro-Trump stance is worrying. We are already far too ‘American’ like.
Harold Wilson famously said, “a week is a long time in politics", but sadly Britain cannot be repaired in a week, a month or even 19 months, as we are ill and very broken down. Somehow this country needs to find competent, capable, trustworthy, leaders who will use common sense and logic to put back the ‘Great’ in Britain. I am 79 and have been waiting a very long time and patience is not a strength of mine!