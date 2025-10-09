The Government is running out of time but Reform is not a sensible option - Yorkshire Post Letters

From: David Quarrie, Holgate, York.

Not surprisingly many people in Britain today are fed up with most UK politicians and are in despair at any of them really improving any of the many faults we all have to endure week after week. It is party conference time and thus much ‘hot air’ is circulating in the green, yellow, pale blue, black, red, and dark blue arenas.

Currently there is talk of the ‘threats’ to our PM Keir Starmer. Our country is in a mess and has been for many many years. We will all have to be patient whilst this Government or the next one that tries to sort out and repair such a huge mess.

There are no easy quick fixes and sadly stupid, unnecessary errors keep making the overall situation worse. Reform UK are way ahead in the polls, but their ‘talk’ is often appealing, but is far from sensibly realistically costed. Their pro-Trump stance is worrying. We are already far too ‘American’ like.

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage speaking to the media following a meeting at the Bank Of England. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire