The Government lacks business acumen in its ranks and that’s to the detriment of the economy - Yorkshire Post Letters
The latest debacle of Keir Starmer asking Quangos for advice on how to grow the economy, just proves the total lack of business nous of any cabinet minister in this Labour Government.
So is it unsurprising the economy is on a downward spiral. Just out of interest the Government is there to run the biggest company in the country ‘GB UK Ltd’, what hope do we have of a recovery when not one cabinet minister has ever run a business.
O yes they have fixed the foundations of the public sector, but it is only possible with the base of a solid private sector that provides all the necessary capital.
I ask what hope is there for us when they seem hell bent on fleecing the private sector. This country has the highest energy prices along with this government trying its utmost to prevent the private sector from flourishing.
The net result will be businesses removing their manufacturing abroad with a massive loss of UK employment.
