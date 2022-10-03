The Government must quickly step up to the mark or face election disaster - Yorkshire Post Letters

Prime Minister Liz Truss outside 10 Downing Street, London. PIC: Aaron Chown/PA Wire

The dramatic fallout from the recent mini budget has led me to reflect on the sometimes reckless and precipitous actions of recently promoted government ministers.

The Oxbridge educated new incumbents to the most senior Officers of State positions, namely the Prime Minister and the Chancellor have not filled me with hope and expectation.

I am sure they have had the expertise of experienced civil servants to guide them, but the buck must stop with the ministers.

Their precipitous decisions affecting our monetary future have not been helped by the lack of scrutiny by parliament, with its meetings being interrupted by the death of our head of state followed by the hiatus caused by the party conference season.

I remember as a callow youth, facing my stint of National Service in the late 50s, being taunted by older and more experienced friends that I had not ‘got my knees brown’. Their barrack room jibes were wise comments prior to my basic training.

Experience must be to some extent lacking when government ministers step on the carousel of promotion and sackings at such frequent intervals.

The election to the office of our latest Prime Minister by a few thousand mainly elderly white males is a negation of democracy.